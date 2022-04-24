 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baird Holm LLP

Baird Holm LLP

Baird Holm LLP Welcomes Justin A. Sheldon to the Firm Baird Holm LLP is pleased to welcome Justin A. Sheldon to the firm. Justin focuses his practice on commercial real estate, along with asset based and agricultural financing transactions. He represents both lenders and borrowers in negotiating and structuring transactions. He is also a SBA 504 designated attorney and serves as closing attorney for certified development companies (CDCs). Prior to joining Baird Holm, Justin practiced as a general corporate transactional attorney, representing clients in mergers & acquisitions, real estate acquisitions and financial transactions. He also has experience assisting both lenders and borrowers through the loan workout process. Justin received his Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law, with distinction, in 2016. He received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis in Economics from the University of Nebraska-Kearney. "Justin is an excellent attorney and we are pleased to welcome him to the firm," said Baird Holm LLP Managing Partner, Chris Hedican. "I am confident that he will be a valuable addition to our growing Finance practice areas," said Hedican.

