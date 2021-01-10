 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baird Holm LLP
0 comments

Baird Holm LLP

  • 0
Baird Holm LLP

Baird Holm LLP Announces Four New Partners David (Dewey) Kennison Sara McCue Abby Mohl Scott Searl Baird Holm LLP is proud to announce that David P. Kennison, Sara A. McCue, Abigail T. Mohs and J. Scott Searl have been promoted to Partners with the Firm. David (Dewey) Kennison focuses his practice on all aspects of employment litigation. He defends employers facing claims of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation filed under both state and federal statutes. Dewey also represents clients in matters related to non-compete agreements, misappropriation of trade secrets, and employment contract disputes. Sara McCue's practice concentrates on employment, ADA, and fair housing law. She represents and counsels housing providers, property management companies, educational institutions, and the affordable housing industry. Abby Mohs' practice focuses on regulatory, transactional, and reimbursement matters for health care providers with a special emphasis on electronic health records, and issues under HIPAA and other Federal and State laws regarding privacy of data. Scott Searl draws from his broad general counsel experience to advise business owners and managers on acquisitions, divestitures, commercial contracts, corporate governance, media law, ethics and compliance, and dispute resolution. He also provides outside general counsel services to businesses which have legal needs but do not have in-house counsel. "Dewey, Sara, Abby and Scott are trusted and experienced resources for serving our clients' needs, and will be valuable additions to our Partnership," said Baird Holm LLP Managing Partner Richard E. Putnam. "We look forward to their ongoing contributions as they continue to distinguish themselves in their respective fields."

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kutak Rock
Inside Business

Kutak Rock

Kutak Rock Elects Omaha Attorneys to Firm Partnership Maxwell T. Crawford Edward P. Gonzales Wesley A. Goranson Robert B. Henderson Oliver M. …

Inside Business

Lutz

Lutz Launches Data Analytics & Insights Service Line Lutz, a Nebraska-based business solutions firm, recently announced a new service offe…

Equitable Bank
Inside Business

Equitable Bank

Nodgaard Named to Board of Directors Thomas Gdowski, President/CEO of Equitable Bank, recently announced that Doug Nodgaard has been named to …

Cobalt Credit Union
Inside Business

Cobalt Credit Union

Cobalt Credit Union announces new vice presidents Jenie Davis Julie Strohfus Surie Legge Tara Rasmussen Cobalt Credit Union announces the addi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert