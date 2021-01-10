Baird Holm LLP Announces Four New Partners David (Dewey) Kennison Sara McCue Abby Mohl Scott Searl Baird Holm LLP is proud to announce that David P. Kennison, Sara A. McCue, Abigail T. Mohs and J. Scott Searl have been promoted to Partners with the Firm. David (Dewey) Kennison focuses his practice on all aspects of employment litigation. He defends employers facing claims of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation filed under both state and federal statutes. Dewey also represents clients in matters related to non-compete agreements, misappropriation of trade secrets, and employment contract disputes. Sara McCue's practice concentrates on employment, ADA, and fair housing law. She represents and counsels housing providers, property management companies, educational institutions, and the affordable housing industry. Abby Mohs' practice focuses on regulatory, transactional, and reimbursement matters for health care providers with a special emphasis on electronic health records, and issues under HIPAA and other Federal and State laws regarding privacy of data. Scott Searl draws from his broad general counsel experience to advise business owners and managers on acquisitions, divestitures, commercial contracts, corporate governance, media law, ethics and compliance, and dispute resolution. He also provides outside general counsel services to businesses which have legal needs but do not have in-house counsel. "Dewey, Sara, Abby and Scott are trusted and experienced resources for serving our clients' needs, and will be valuable additions to our Partnership," said Baird Holm LLP Managing Partner Richard E. Putnam. "We look forward to their ongoing contributions as they continue to distinguish themselves in their respective fields."