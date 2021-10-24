Baird Holm LLP Welcomes Six New Associates to the Firm Sapphire M. Andersen Jennifer L. Hiatt Thomas R. Norvell Tristin S. Taylor Emily S. Tosoni Hannes D. Zetzsche Baird Holm LLP is pleased to welcome Sapphire M. Andersen, Jennifer L. Hiatt, Thomas R. Norvell, Tristin S. Taylor, Emily S. Tosoni and Hannes D. Zetzsche to the firm. Sapphire M. Andersen is a member of the firm's Labor, Employment and Employee Benefits Group. Sapphire graduated from Creighton University School of Law, magna cum laude, and with pro bono service distinction. She received the 2021 Outstanding Service to the Law School Award and the 2021 Donald P. Lay Award for her contributions to Creighton Law Review. Sapphire graduated from Creighton University with a M.S. degree in Government Organization & Leadership, and earned Bachelor's degrees in English and Political Science from the University of Nebraska Omaha, summa cum laude, in 2016. Jennifer L. Hiatt focuses her practice on zoning, land use, renewable energy and general real estate matters. Prior to joining the firm, Jennifer worked with an engineering firm in Kearney, Nebraska. She also spent two years with the Nebraska State Bar Association as Director of Section Facilitation and Publications. Jennifer received her Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 2017, with a concentration in land use and natural resource development, and her Bachelor of Arts with a major in American History from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Thomas R. Norvell is a member of the firm's Finance and Creditors' Rights section, where he concentrates his practice on public finance and commercial financing transactions. Thomas graduated from Creighton University School of Law in 2021, summa cum laude. While there, he served as an executive editor of the Creighton Law Review and completed an externship with Judge L. Steven Grasz of the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. Prior to law school, he graduated from Peru State College, summa cum laude, in 2018, earning a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Tristin S. Taylor's practice focuses on corporate transactions and general corporate matters. He counsels businesses of all sizes on a variety of matters, including entity formation, corporate governance, strategic transactions, and regulatory compliance. Tristin graduated from University of Nebraska College of Law in 2021, where he participated in the Business Transactions Program of Concentrated Study. While in law school, he served as Executive Editor for the Nebraska Law Review. Tristin received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Creighton University in 2018. Emily S. Tosoni focuses her practice on estate planning, estate and trust administration, and corporate transactions. She graduated from the University of Iowa College of Law in 2021, magna cum laude. While in law school, she became a member of the Order of the Coif, a distinction awarded to the top 10 percent of the Class of 2021. Emily received the Judge William Stuart Award, as well as the Dean's Award for Academic Excellence for Property and Trusts & Estates, and the Jurisprudence Award for Academic Excellence in Contract Drafting. Emily received her Bachelor of Arts from Iowa State University in Political Science, summa cum laude, in 2017. Hannes D. Zetzsche focuses on water, energy, and natural-resources law. He also practices in the areas of real-estate development, administrative law, real-property law, and associated permitting issues. Hannes graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Law, with high distinction, and with a concentration in Real Estate and Water Law in 2020. While there, Hannes received the CALI Excellence for the Future Award in five subjects and was named the Civil Clinic Student of the Year. He received his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Portland in Rhetoric and German, cum laude, in 2016. Before joining the firm, Hannes worked as a judicial clerk to the Hon. Michael G. Heavican, Chief Justice of the Nebraska Supreme Court. "We are pleased to welcome these six talented attorneys to the Firm," said Baird Holm LLP Managing Partner, Chris Hedican. "Their qualifications and commitment to their respective practice areas is an immediate asset to their colleagues and our clients," said Hedican. About Baird Holm LLP Baird Holm LLP's integrated team of 97 attorneys, licensed in 22 states, is committed to connecting each of its valued clients to the positive outcomes they seek. With extensive and diverse expertise, Baird Holm leverages each attorney's skills to respond efficiently to its clients' local, regional, national and international legal needs. Founded in 1873, Baird Holm proudly represents public and private companies, individuals, private funds and other investors, financial institutions, governmental entities and nonprofit organizations. Learn more at www.bairdholm.com.