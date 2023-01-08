Baird Holm LLP Announces Two New Partners Brian D. Moore Jeremy C. Hollembeak Baird Holm LLP is proud to announce that Brian D. Moore and Jeremy C. Hollembeak have been elected to Partners within the firm. Brian D. Moore is a member of the firm's Labor and Employment section. His practice focuses on employment and workers' compensation litigation. He defends employers facing claims of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation as well as claims for workers' compensation benefits. In addition, Brian defends employers against charges of discrimination before state and federal agencies and counsels employers on a range of employment issues. Brian has argued before the Nebraska Court of Appeals and Iowa Court of Appeals and has considerable experience defending employers in the Nebraska Workers' Compensation Court and before the Iowa Workers' Compensation Commission. Jeremy C. Hollembeak is an experienced financial restructuring and workout advisor who concentrates his practice on distressed investment opportunities and related litigation. Among other engagements, Jeremy regularly negotiates debt purchase, refinancing and rescue financing transactions. He also advises on disputes arising in distressed situations, developing and executing strategies to protect and enforce contract and collateral rights and collect on money judgments. His clients include banks, private capital providers, strategic investment funds and litigation funders. "Our firm is better with the addition of Brian and Jeremy to the Partnership. Brian joins our exceptional Labor and Employment section adding to our litigation depth, while Jeremy brings unique skills and experience in the most complex matters to our Creditors' Rights group after joining us from a large New York firm," said Baird Holm LLP Managing Partner Chris Hedican. "They are great counselors and advocates for our clients, and we are very pleased to call them partner." Learn more at www.bairdholm.com