Survey Determines 2021 Best Places to Work in Omaha� Best Places to Work in Omaha survey founder, Baird Holm LLP, along with program sponsor, the Greater Omaha Chamber, are announcing - and applauding - the 2021 winners. Companies with 25 to 200 employees: Companies with more than 200 employees: 1. Charter West Bank 1. Buildertrend 2. Lockton Companies 2. Verizon Media 3. Midlands Choice, Inc. 3. Olsson 4. Bridges Trust 4. PayPal 5. Supportwork 5. Signature Performance This year, we are pleased to honor three Sustained Excellence Award winners - Object Partners, Thrasher, Inc., and Vetter Health Services, Inc. This prestigious designation is given to organizations that have repeatedly ranked in the top three in the Best Places to Work in Omaha survey. It is the highest level of recognition an organization can receive as part of this initiative. Created in 2003 by Baird Holm LLP, the Best Places to Work in Omaha initiative provides a way to publicly recognize and celebrate local employers who foster an engaged work environment and culture dedicated to organizational success. "This initiative has become an invaluable tool for employers by providing a platform to set and measure engagement goals tied to their business plans," said Kelli P. Lieurance, Partner at Baird Holm. The competition measures levels of employee engagement through an online survey. The survey is administered and feedback is provided by Quantum Workplace. "The survey provides the detailed information employers need to produce teams that are engaged and productive in their work. Earning this recognition is a great source of pride for the winners, and can also be used in both marketing and recruiting efforts," said Lieurance. "More than that, considering how much the COVID-19 pandemic has altered many of our workplaces, this achievement by our winners is particularly impressive this year." The winners, and this year's featured non-profit, Inclusive Communities, will be publicly recognized at a luncheon event at the CHI Health Center Omaha. Typically held each spring, the 2021 luncheon has been tentatively moved to Thursday, September 30, 2021; the date and event details are subject to change based on CDC guidelines. More information about the luncheon and ticket sales will be available this summer. "Last year, our area employers excelled during tremendous uncertainty, giving 2020 their most exceptional efforts. Thank you to all who participated in the 'Best Places to Work' survey process. The 2021 winners have truly demonstrated what it takes to build and nurture successful teams. Congratulations!" said David G. Brown, President and CEO, Greater Omaha Chamber.