Survey Determines 2023 Best Places to Work in Omaha� Best Places to Work in Omaha survey founder, Baird Holm LLP, along with program sponsor, the Greater Omaha Chamber, are announcing - and applauding - the 2023 winners. Companies with 25 to 200 employees: Companies with more than 200 employees: 1. GetMed Staffing Inc. 1. LRS Healthcare 2. Uniti Med 2. FNIC 3. CrossMed Healthcar 3. Prime Time Healthcare 4. Supportworks, Inc. 4. Signature Performance, Inc. 5. JE Dunn 5. Carson Group This year, we are pleased to honor one Sustained Excellence Award winner - Midlands Choice, Inc. This designation is given to organizations that have repeatedly ranked in the top three in the Best Places to Work in Omaha survey. Specifically, the Sustained Excellence designation is given to those companies that participate in the survey for four consecutive years and rank first, second or third in three consecutive years, or ranked in the survey in eight of the last ten years. Created in 2003 by Baird Holm LLP, and sponsored by the Omaha Chamber, the Best Places to Work in Omaha initiative provides a way to publicly recognize and celebrate local employers who foster an engaged work environment and culture dedicated to organizational success. The competition measures levels of employee engagement through an online survey. The survey is administered and feedback is provided by Quantum Workplace. "This initiative has become an invaluable tool for employers to measure employee engagement, and to develop new goals based on the results," said Kelli P. Lieurance, Partner at Baird Holm. "The survey provides the detailed information employers need to produce teams that are engaged and productive in their work. Earning this recognition is a great source of pride for the winners, and can also be used in both marketing and recruiting efforts," said Lieurance. "More than that, considering how much the waning COVID-19 pandemic, staffing struggles, and increased inflation, amongst other challenges, have affected many of our workplaces, this achievement by our winners is particularly impressive this year." The winners, along with this year's featured non-profit, CRCC (Children's Respite Care Center), and Individual Contributor recipient, Dr. Kim Hoogeveen, will be publicly recognized at a luncheon event at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Tickets are $50 per person, or $500 for a table of 10, and are available for purchase online at www.bairdholm.com.