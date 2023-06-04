Bankers Trust Steve Lindsay is Senior Vice President of Business Development at Bankers Trust and is located in the Omaha, NE market. His main responsibility is to introduce new clients to Bankers Trust for Commercial Banking, Private Banking and Treasury Services needs. Steve also works to strengthen the Bankers Trust brand in Nebraska while recruiting and mentoring additional team members. Prior to joining Bankers Trust, Steve accumulated more than 27 years of finance and leadership experience, with a focus on Commercial Banking, Private Banking and Wealth Management. Steve holds a Masters in Business Administration from Creighton University and a Bachelor of Arts from Marquette University. He is a graduate of the American Bankers Association Commercial Lending School, and he has achieved both Certified Wealth Strategist and Accredited Wealth Management Advisor designations. Steve is passionate about serving his hometown. He is a cofounder of Kicks for a Cure, which has raised $4 million to fund local cancer research. He currently serves as an independent director of Children's Hospital and Medical Center. He is a past board chair of Habitat for Humanity of Omaha and Completely Kids, and he served as a board member of Ollie Webb. Steve has also volunteered for Avenue Scholars, CUES Schools, JDRF, and UNMC Fred & Pamela Buffet Cancer Center. He is a graduate of the Omaha Chamber of Commerce Leadership Omaha program. Steve resides in Omaha with his wife and their three children.