The Benson Theatre is pleased to announce that Michelle Troxclair has been named the new Executive Director of the organization as of April 2022. She will work alongside the now Founding Director, Amy Ryan, and the entire Benson Theatre team to accomplish the mission of serving the community.

Michelle has been working for the past 22 years in various roles as an administrator, coordinator, and educator with the mission to better the community in which she lives. Her passion for art and education has led her to coordinate and connect artists of all backgrounds with business and educational opportunities. She supports the mission of the Benson Theatre which matches her own. Michelle is a poet, writer, performer and educator with a bachelor's degree in English, a Master's degree in Public Administration, and a Master's degree in Fine Arts.

Kindair at the Benson Theatre is a non-profit organization that led the renovation of a 100-year-old theater in the heart of the Benson district. The spirit of the organization is one of inclusivity, accessibility, sustainability, compassion, and engagement. This theater was meant to be shared to serve all the missions of organizations who wish to positively impact the community and all who wish to be a part of the educational and creative experiences that will happen within its walls. Learn more at bensontheatre.org.