BerganKDV Adds New Managers Brent Bradbury, CPA Brian DeNio, CPA BerganKDV is excited to announce the addition of Brent Bradbury as a Tax Manager. In this role, Brent will provide business and individual clients with tax and business consultation as well as tax return compliance services. He joins the firm with more than ten years of CPA experience in the Omaha area and has worked with clients in a variety of industries, including construction and real estate. Brent earned his bachelor's degree in business management and accounting from Emporia State University. He is also an active member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Nebraska Society of CPAs. BerganKDV is pleased to welcome Brian DeNio to its firm as an Audit Manager. In his new role, Brian will lead the delivery of service to clients on all types of assurance engagements, as well as provide technical advice on audit and accounting issues. He will also oversee and lead our internal teams in providing excellent client service and building their technical and professional skills. Brian joins the firm with ten years of public accounting experience, as well as work in private industry and education. Brian holds a bachelor's degree in education from the University of Nebraska-Kearney and a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Arizona. About BerganKDV: BerganKDV is a leading professional services firm that delivers comprehensive business, financial and technology solutions with a contagious culture; where growth is fostered and making a difference means something. Our values drive our decisions, and our passion is empowering and helping people to create a standout experience for our clients. The firm has nine offices in five states with the Omaha office primarily delivering tax and accounting, wealth management and business advisory services to small and middle market companies, entrepreneurs, and successful individuals.