BerganKDV Mika Yonamine, CPA Wesley Skillett, CPA BerganKDV is excited to announce Mika Yonamine has joined the firm as a Tax Manager. In this role, Mika will focus on providing clients with tax and business consultation as well as income tax compliance services for both business entities and individuals. Mika earned her bachelor's and master's degree in accounting from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. She is also a mentor in the TeamMates program, a board member of the Santa Monica House, and a member of the Nebraska Society of CPAs. BerganKDV is pleased to formally announce Wesley Skillett joined the firm as an Audit Manager. In his new role, Wes manages client relationships as well as the execution of attest engagements for clients primarily in real estate, construction, and government services. He also provides technical advice on audit and accounting issues for clients and associates. Wes holds a Bachelor of Business Administration-Accounting degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and is an active member of the Omaha community. About BerganKDV: BerganKDV is a leading professional services firm that delivers comprehensive business, financial and technology solutions with a contagious culture; where growth is fostered and making a difference means something. Our values drive our decisions, and our passion is empowering people and creating a wow experience for our clients. The firm has eight offices in four states with our Omaha office primarily delivering tax and accounting, wealth management and business advisory services to small and middle market companies, entrepreneurs, and successful individuals.