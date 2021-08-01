Berry Law Berry Law announces the addition of Mallory Hughes to its team. Hughes, who has joined the Omaha office, has been a licensed attorney since 2010 with bar admissions in Nebraska and Colorado. Her areas of practice include defense of sexual assault cases, homicide and major felony, domestic violence, and Title IX investigations. During her career, Hughes has received over 20 not guilty verdicts and case dismissals, including a Nebraska Supreme Court win. She has been recognized by the National Trial Lawyers Criminal Defense Top 40 under 40 four years running and is on the Super Lawyers Great Plains Rising Star List. The American Institute of Criminal Law Attorneys named her one of the 10 Best Attorneys in the state of Nebraska. "Strive for excellence, and you will achieve success. It doesn't work the other way around," said Hughes. She serves as an Executive Board Member for the Nebraska Criminal Defense Attorneys Association and as Education Chair for Young Lawyers with the Omaha Bar Association. Hughes is an active member of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and frequently speaks on legal issues. "Mallory is a results-driven criminal defense attorney," said COO, Chad Collins. "We look forward to her relentless drive to defend the Constitution and fight for our clients." Mallory Hughes is available for consultation in the Berry Law Omaha office at 1414 Harney Street, Suite 400. Berry Law Firm was founded in 1965 by legendary attorney John S. Berry, Sr. With over 250 years of combined legal experience and 300 years of combined military service, the team at Berry Law is well equipped to handle the most serious legal needs. Originally focused on criminal defense work, the firm has expanded to offer a full suite of legal services.
