Borsheims Fine Jewelry & Gifts

Borsheims Promotes Burdic to Manager Borsheims, Omaha's home for celebrations for 150 years, has promoted Chelsea Burdic to Central Receiving and Distribution Manager. In her new role, Burdic will manage all the receiving and distribution for Borsheims jewelry, watches, and home goods, as well as the home goods warehouse and jewelry sales support areas. Her team actively works to ensure that all customers receive Borsheims signature customer service. Burdic started at Borsheims in the Central Receiving Department in 2011 as an associate, progressing to senior associate and then supervisor. In the course of her time with Borsheims, Burdic obtained an Applied Jewelry Professional certification and a Graduate Diamonds certification. She's on course to complete her Graduate Gemologist certification as soon as pandemic restrictions allow. A graduate of Creighton University with a degree in Justice and Society, Burdic is currently pursuing her MBA through Bellevue University. She's active in the Omaha community through the alumni board at Kappa Kappa Gamma at Creighton University and volunteers at St. Margaret Mary Parish. Burdic and her husband live in Omaha with their two dogs. Borsheims Fine Jewelry and Gifts is one of the nation's largest independent jewelry stores and a proud member of the Berkshire Hathaway family. With an international clientele spanning 50 states and six continents, Borsheims continues to operate with the vision that has guided the company for 150 years: "We are privileged to share in the special moments in our customers' lives. We will treat this opportunity with the respect and importance it deserves by providing exceptional service."