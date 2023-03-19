Borsheims Borsheims announces the retirement of Jennifer Johnson, Vice President of Human Resources and Retail Operations, after 36 years of employment. Johnson began her career at Borsheims in 1987 and established the first Human Resources Department at Borsheims. She went on to develop Borsheims' recruiting, onboarding, and compensation and benefits programs. In addition, Johnson oversaw several operational areas of Borsheims, including Human Resources, Customer Service, Gift Wrap and Shipping, Facilities, and the business's in-house Repair Shop. She is highly regarded as a people-driven, passionate leader with an unmatched enthusiasm for Borsheims. Borsheims President and CEO, Karen Goracke, praised Johnson's contributions, saying "Jennifer has been a large part of Borsheims for the past 36 years and has helped guide the store to its current growth and prominence. She has been a tireless champion of promoting Borsheims' Signature Service, and her dedication to our business is something I will always hold dear to my heart."