Borsheims Borsheims announces its 2021 "Ike-It Award - Employee of the Year" recipient is Ann Lothrop, Sr. Corporate Incentive Account Manager. Lothrop received the award on February 18, 2022 after being nominated and selected by her colleagues at Borsheims. Lothrop began working at Borsheims in 2014 as a Customer Service Associate, a role in which she learned firsthand about Borsheims' commitment to exceptional service. In 2016, she took on a new role as the Corporate Incentive Account Manager and was promoted to Sr. Corporate Incentive Account Manager in 2019. In this capacity, Lothrop partners with local and national businesses, healthcare organizations and educational institutions to develop gifting programs for them to recognize their employees and clients. The "Ike-It Award - Employee of the Year" is named for and is a tribute to Ike Friedman, who owned Borsheims from 1947 to 1989. It is awarded to one associate annually who embodies Borsheims' commitment to customer service and who demonstrates the company's core values. This year marks the 30th anniversary that Borsheims has given the award. Borsheims CEO and President Karen Goracke applauded Lothrop's passion and enthusiasm. "Ann's integrity and customer-centric focus embodies our Signature Service. Her positive attitude is contagious and she treats everyone - from customers to employees to vendors - with grace. Congratulations, Ann!"