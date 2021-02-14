Jodi Longmeyer Awarded Borsheims' Ike It Award An employee who plays a key role in developing Borsheims' service-oriented culture was named this year's recipient of the company's prestigious Ike It Award. Jodi Longmeyer, Sr. Employment and Benefit Specialist at Borsheims, was presented the award at the company's virtual holiday party after being nominated and selected by her co-workers. The award is named for long-time Borsheims owner Ike Friedman, who passed away in 1991. Jodi started at Borsheims in 2008 as the Employment and Benefit Specialist in the Human Resources department, and in 2013 she was promoted to Sr. Employment and Benefit Specialist. Jodi's responsibilities include establishing the procedures that guide Borsheims' recruiting efforts, overseeing the luxury jeweler's employment benefits and growing the company's internal culture. Borsheims' CEO and President, Karen Goracke, applauded Jodi's commitment and contributions over the past 13 years. "Jodi exemplifies the core values and spirit of Borsheims. Her compassion and dedication to improving our employee experience, combined with her enthusiasm and positivity, represent what the Ike It Award stands for," said Goracke. The Ike It Award was started at Borsheims in 1992, just a year after Ike Friedman's death. The award is a tribute to Ike's legacy, honoring someone who demonstrates exceptional customer service, a willingness to help, and an enthusiasm for Borsheims. For more on Ike's importance to Borsheims, click here for a short video. Borsheims Luxury Jewelry is the nation's largest independent jewelry store and a proud member of the Berkshire Hathaway family. With an international clientele spanning 50 states and six continents, Borsheims celebrated its 150th year in business in 2020 and continues to operate with the company's longtime vision that has guided them for so long: "We are privileged to share in the special moments in our customers' lives. We will treat each opportunity with the respect and importance it deserves by providing exceptional service." For more information about Borsheims, contact Jaci Stuifbergen at (402) 391-0400 or jacistuifbergen@borsheims. com