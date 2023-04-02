Borsheims Carie Lehrke Senior Director of Human Resources Borsheims has promoted longtime associate Carie Lehrke to Senior Director of Human Resources. Lehrke joins Borsheims' executive leadership team, and she will oversee and lead the company's strategic vision for human resources and employee culture. Lehrke joined Borsheims in 1995 and held roles on the Customer Service, Gift Sales and Inventory teams. In 1997 she began her career in Human Resources as the company's Compensation and Benefits Administrator and was promoted to Human Resources Manager in 1999 and Director of Human Resources in 2007. She has managed and directed all areas of Borsheims' employee relations including recruitment and retention, onboarding and training, compensation and benefits and company culture. Borsheims President and CEO Karen Goracke praised Lehrke's contributions, stating "Carie's promotion is a testament to her hard work, dedication and exceptional skills. I have no doubt that she will continue to excel in her new role and help drive our company's success." Lehrke is a member of the Human Resource Administration of the Midlands and the Society of Human Resource Management. She holds two certifications: Professional in Human Resource Management - PHR and SHRM - CP (Certified Professional). She currently resides in the Omaha area with her husband, Jeremy, and their two dogs.