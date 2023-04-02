Borsheims Sunil Luthra Chief Operating Officer Borsheims has promoted Sunil Luthra to Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Luthra will oversee and lead the operational teams at Borsheims including Information Technology, Security, Customer Service, Gift Wrap, Shipping, Facilities and the jeweler's in-house Repair Shop. Formerly the Vice President of Technology and Security, Luthra is an officer of the company and a member of the executive leadership team. He joined Borsheims in 2010 as the Director of Information Technology and introduced new strategies that drove innovation, efficiency, automation and higher data security standards for Borsheims. Luthra has a successful history of leading strategic projects and teams for the company's clients and employees. He implemented an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system that streamlined inventory management, data analysis, product fulfillment and financial operations for the business. And he worked to digitally transform Borsheims' external communication processes to meet changing market demands and bring additional value to the customer experience. Borsheims President and CEO Karen Goracke praised Luthra's contributions, stating "As COO, Sunil's enthusiasm and commitment to success will bring a new perspective to our operational areas. His vision and strategy for technology and operations will further align us for future efficiencies and growth." Luthra is the co-founder and co-chairman of the Adaptive Jewelry Users Group. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Information Systems from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Luthra was born in New Delhi, India and currently resides in Omaha with his wife and three children.