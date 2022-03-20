Borsheims Borsheims announces Erin Limas, Chief Financial Officer, will retire at the end of March after 35 years of service. Limas started her career at Borsheims in 1987 as an Accountant and earned various promotions before being named Chief Financial Officer in 1996. As CFO, Limas directed the company's financial plan and oversaw the Accounting, Ecommerce, Marketing, Technology and Security teams. She has been a driving force behind many of the company's most significant growth projects, including implementing the store's first retail management system, launching the Borsheims website, and, most recently, selecting a new software system for the organization. Limas is highly regarded for her enthusiasm, insight, humor and willingness to help. She was honored with the company's prestigious 2018 Ike-It Award - Employee of the Year, named for longtime Borsheims owner Ike Friedman. The annual award recognizes an employee who exemplifies Ike's legacy of customer service, commitment, hard work, loyalty and dedication. Borsheims President and CEO, Karen Goracke, praised Limas's contributions. "Over the past 35 years, Erin has been instrumental in shaping the success of our company. She's been a trusted advisor to me, and her passion and dedication to Borsheims is something I will always hold dear to my heart."