Borsheims

Borsheims Janet Saar Cherie Maline Borsheims has named Janet Saar as Chief Financial Officer and Cherie Maline as Controller. Saar, an executive and officer of the company, came to Borsheims in 1997 as the company's Controller and most recently served as Controller and Treasurer. She was responsible for accounting operations, including financial reporting, tax compliance, and inventory management. In her new role as CFO, Saar will oversee the company's financial growth and risk management in addition to Borsheims' Accounting and Inventory teams. Saar graduated from the University of South Dakota with a bachelor's degree in accounting. Before joining Borsheims, she was a certified public accountant with Coopers and Lybrand L.L.P and held positions in Internal Audit at Mutual of Omaha. Maline steps into the role of Controller after more than 22 years at Borsheims. She started as an Accounts Payable Associate in 1999 and most recently served as the Financial Accounting Manager for the company. In her new role as Controller, she will lead all accounting operations, tax compliance and financial reporting. Maline holds an associate degree in Business Administration from the Lincoln School of Commerce. "Janet and Cherie are incredibly important members of the Borsheims team. They will continue to add tremendous value to the company as we invest and drive growth for our business," said Borsheims President and CEO Karen Goracke. "I'm excited to see them take on their respective new roles."

