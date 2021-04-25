Boys Town Hospital Announces New Surgery Clinic Boys Town Pediatric General and Thoracic Surgery has opened a new clinic at Boys Town Medical Clinics on 30th and California Street to provide greater access to general surgical care for children in eastern Omaha and southwestern Iowa. Led by pediatric surgeon Robert Cusick, M.D., the clinical team at this location is bilingual in English and Spanish. Boys Town Pediatric General and Thoracic surgery can see new patients within days, and emergencies are seen immediately. The surgical team specializes in the diagnosis, treatment and management of conditions in the esophagus, stomach, intestine, appendix, colon, bile ducts, liver, pancreas, spleen, lungs and mediastinum and other common procedures. "We strive to serve as a community resource," said Jason Bruce, M.D., Executive Vice President of Healthcare at Boys Town and Director of Boys Town National Research Hospital and Medical Clinics. "With more clinic locations, telemedicine visits and physician consultations, we're keeping our patients first, providing them with increased access to the care that families, physicians and providers have come to trust." For more information, visit boystownhospital.org or call 531-355-7400.