Boys Town National Research Hospital Announces New Physician Caitlin Gillespie, D.O., joined Boys Town Pediatrics at the Pacific Street Clinic. She received her medical degree from Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed her joint pediatric residency at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Creighton University School of Medicine and Children's Hospital Medical Center. Dr. Gillespie has special interests in nutrition, healthy living and breastfeeding medicine. She believes that being a pediatrician allows her to help parents build a strong foundation for a lifetime of health for their children. "They say it takes a village to raise a child and my goal as a physician is to be a part of your child's village," said Dr. Gillespie. "I want to collaborate with you and be a part of the team while providing you with resources and medical expertise. I'm here to talk through things, troubleshoot problems, hear concerns, and answer questions so that we can make sure your child is safe, healthy, and thriving."