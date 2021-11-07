Boys Town National Research Hospital Welcomes a New Pediatric Neurologist Gisela Moreira Eyng, M.D., has joined the pediatric neurology team at Boys Town National Research Hospital. She is seeing patients at the Downtown clinic location. Dr. Moreira Eyng is a pediatric neurologist and a pediatric epileptologist," Dr. Eyng said. "I have a special interest in new-onset seizures, genetically determined epilepsy, epilepsy syndromes, autism and epilepsy, and intractable epilepsy." Along with her clinic patients, Dr. Moreira Eyng will be a part of the team staffing the epilepsy monitoring unit. She is a graduate of Faculdade Universidade Regional de Blumenau Curitiba-PR, Brazil and completed her Pediatric Residency at Nassau University Medical Center, East Meadow, NY. Dr. Moreira Eyng most recently completed a Pediatric Epilepsy Fellowship and a Child Neurology Fellowship at the University of Chicago, Illinois. "I like neurology because it is a field that is constantly and rapidly evolving," Dr. Moreira Eyng said. "The innovations in terms of diagnosis and treatment are very promising and are changing the way we practice medicine." For Dr. Moreira Eyng, an integral part of the life-changing care she will provide at Boys Town ties back to the strong work ethic she holds on behalf of her patients. "My patients rely on me to be up-to-date on the latest treatments, not only in terms of their physical health but also in terms of their quality of life," she said. "For me, it's important that my patients and families feel supported along their health condition journey."