New Leadership at Boys Town National Research Hospital Jason Bruce, MD, has been appointed Executive Vice President of Healthcare at Boys Town and Director of Boys Town National Research Hospital and Clinics, effective April 12, 2021. "Dr. Bruce is a trusted and compassionate physician with a long-standing commitment to service in our community," said Rod Kempkes, CEO at Boys Town. "His leadership and heart will help guide our efforts in shaping the way America cares for children, families and patients." Dr. Bruce earned his Doctor of Medicine from Creighton University in 2003. He joined Boys Town in 2006 as a pediatrician. Throughout the last 15 years, he has held various leadership roles within Boys Town National Research Hospital, including Medical Director of Same Day Pediatrics, Pediatric Practice Leader for Boys Town Pediatrics, Associate Medical Director for Primary Care. He is a current participant in the Certified Physician Executive (CPE) Program with the American Association for Physician Leadership. Dr. Bruce continues to be involved in the Omaha community as an active member of Metro Omaha Medical Society. In addition, he volunteered at several professional organizations, including volunteer physician for the Institute for Latin American Concern (ILAC), volunteer parenting class teacher for Essential Pregnancy Services, and committee member for Building Bright Futures - Omaha.