Boys Town National Research Hospital Welcomes New Provider Katie Willcockson, M.D., has joined Boys Town Pediatrics at the Maple Street Clinic. She is a board certified pediatrician. Dr. Willcockson received her medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, where she was part of the Pediatric Honors Program. Her pediatric residency was completed at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Dr. Willcockson is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Working with families and their values to make the best decisions regarding care is important to Dr. Willcockson. "I believe in shared decision making and enjoy offering families safe options and allowing them to choose what works best for their family based on their values," said Dr. Willcockson. She enjoys caring for newborns and their families and enjoys watching families grow through the different stages.