Boys Town National Research Hospital Welcomes New Provider Katie Willcockson, M.D., has joined Boys Town Pediatrics at the Maple Street Clinic. She is a board certified pediatrician. Dr. Willcockson received her medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, where she was part of the Pediatric Honors Program. Her pediatric residency was completed at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Dr. Willcockson is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Working with families and their values to make the best decisions regarding care is important to Dr. Willcockson. "I believe in shared decision making and enjoy offering families safe options and allowing them to choose what works best for their family based on their values," said Dr. Willcockson. She enjoys caring for newborns and their families and enjoys watching families grow through the different stages.
Boys Town National Research Hospital
Related to this story
Most Popular
New Firm Smith Pauley Announces Partners and Staff H. Daniel Smith Daniel C. Pauley Partner Partner Jerry M. Slusky Clay M. Rogers Aaron F. Sm…
Pam Duzik Ian Johnson Steve Ereckson Alan West The Deloitte Omaha office is proud to announce their newest Office Audit Leader, Pam Duzik, alo…
Lutz Evolves Client Advisory Services Offering Lutz, a Nebraska-based business solutions firm, is excited to announce the growth of its Client…
Methodist Health System Announces New Members of Leadership Team Jenene VandenBurg Keri Charron The Methodist Health System leadership team is…
Mitch Walden Advances Scooter's Coffee� Digital Marketing Initiatives as Senior Director of Loyalty and Digital Marketing To continue to advan…
REMBOLT LUDTKE ADDS 3 ATTORNEYS Sam D. Colwell Hayley J. Kaiser Hunter Traynor Rembolt Ludtke LLP is pleased to announce the addition of three…
Mueller and Robak Recognized in The Best Lawyers in America 2023 William J. Mueller Kim M. Robak William J. Mueller and Kim M. Robak of Muelle…
Fraser Stryker PC Fraser Stryker PC LLO is pleased to announce the addition of attorney Kristin M. Nalbach to the Firm's labor and employment,…
WoodmenLife Appoints Ryan Jenkins Director, Treasury WoodmenLife has appointed Ryan Jenkins Director, Treasury. In this role, Jenkins will pla…
Dohse Installed as 2023 President of the Nebraska REALTORS� Association Doug Dohse, CRS, REALTOR� has been installed as the 2023 President of …