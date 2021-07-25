Three Pediatric Neurologists Join Boys Town National Research Hospital Isabella Herman, M.D., Ph.D Yancheng Luo, M.D. Mohaned Osman, M.D. Boys Town National Research Hospital is pleased to announce the arrival of three pediatric neurologists. These new physicians bring specializations that complement the current Boys Town Pediatric Neuroscience program and expand service offerings to provide even greater access to highly specialized neurological care for children. Isabella Herman, M.D., Ph.D. - Dr. Herman specializes in neurogenetics, rare diseases and neuro-immunology, building on the pediatric neurology, neurogenetics and rare disease expertise at Boys Town. She received her combined medical and Ph.D. degrees from Baylor College of Medicine and completed her combined pediatric neurology residency and neurogenetics postdoctoral fellowship at Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine, both in Houston, TX. Dr. Herman is passionate about combining science and medicine and looks forward to growing her neurogenetics and neuroimmunology clinics at Boys Town. Yancheng Luo, M.D. - Dr. Luo expands the scope of child neurology services with his special interest in the management and prognosis of common pediatric epilepsy syndromes. He received his medical degree at Xiangya School of Medicine, Central South University, China and completed his pediatric residency at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School. He also completed his pediatric neurology residency at Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School. Mohaned Osman, M.D. - Dr. Osman, Pediatric Neurologist and Epileptologist, joined Boys Town Pediatric Neurology and the epilepsy clinic at Boys Town. His special interests include intractable epilepsies, epileptic encephalopathies, genetic epilepsies, dietary therapy and epilepsy surgery. Dr. Osman received his medical degree from the faculty of medicine at Cairo University in Cairo, Egypt. He completed his pediatric neurology residency training at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA, followed by a pediatric epilepsy fellowship at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD. Dr. Osman's addition enriches the growing neurology and epilepsy programs at Boys Town.