Boys Town National Research Hospital
Boys Town National Research Hospital

New Clinic Dedicated for First-Time Seizures in Kids Boys Town National Research Hospital Boys Town's First-Time Seizure Clinic is designed specifically for children who have experienced their very first seizure. Watching a child experience a seizure can strike fear into any parent's heart and finding where to get answers may feel overwhelming. Now, families have place dedicated specifically for children with first-time seizures, to be seen quickly, with far less time from call to care. The First-Time Seizure Clinic is staffed by a team of pediatric neurologists with experience and expertise in epilepsy care. Children are evaluated to help identify the cause of the child's first seizure and establish a management or treatment plan if necessary. If needed, diagnostic imaging is available on site, so there's less waiting involved. Parents, physicians and providers can call directly to schedule an appointment for a child who has had his/her first seizure within the last month, or is waiting on a referral to a neurologist, and has not yet seen a neurologist or been diagnosed with epilepsy or seizure disorder. Families waiting for their child to see a neurologist after an emergency room, urgent care clinic or pediatrician visit are encouraged to call for a timely appointment. The clinic is located at Boys Town Pediatric Neurology, 14080 Hospital Road on Boys Town campus, 531-355-7420.

