Boys Town National Research Hospital Welcomes a New Pediatric Surgeon Melissa Suh, M.D., joined the Pediatric General and Thoracic Surgery team at Boys Town National Research Hospital. She is seeing patients at the Pacific Street and Downtown Clinic locations. Dr. Suh received her medical degree from Saint Louis School of Medicine and completed her surgical residency at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, during which, she completed two years of research in vascular surgery, as well as a fellowship in pediatric surgery at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Children's Hospital in Omaha, NE. Dr. Suh is certified in the use of the da Vinci� surgical robot and will be using this skillset to advance the use of robotic surgery and to improve pediatric patient care for Boys Town Hospital patients. "I came to Omaha almost a decade ago to start my training and never thought I would end up working here," Dr. Suh said. "But there is something about the city and the people in this community that draws you in. I am so glad that I get to continue to be a part of this community and get to help take care of the children here."
Boys Town National Research Hospital
Related to this story
Most Popular
Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska Names New CEO Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska, the largest girl-serving organization in the state, is pleased to…
OneWorld Welcomes New Clinicians & Finance Director Mackenzie Barnard Bruno Caro Sarah Castro Erin Gilmer Kevin Harm Tabitha Kabala Lily M…
Boys Town National Research Hospital Appoints New Chief Medical Officer and VP of Medical Affairs Boys Town is pleased to announce Deepak Madh…
- Updated
Omaha Bank Continues To Add To Team to Support Growth
Heart Ministry Center Damany L. Rahn Amy Holmes Don Nelson Tim McTaggart Damany L. Rahn has been promoted to the chief resource officer at Hea…
Swanson Russell Hires Seven in Lincoln and Omaha Offices Caitlin Moser Stephen Cornelius Shaylee Vice Will Sharpe Mariah Pollett Jordan Snader…
Children's Hospital & Medical Center's Pediatric Surgeons Bring Advanced Techniques and Surgical Expertise to the Region Children's Pediat…
CFO Systems CFO Systems has added Tim Engler, Sara Haecke, & Jay Hill to its nationwide team of more than 60 professionals focused on help…
ACCESSbank ACCESSbank has promoted Greg Hanson to vice president of its merchant processing division, ACCESS Payment Processing. Greg joined t…
- Updated
First State Bank, Omaha/Ralston www.1st.bank Osbaldo Sanchez Jonathan Culliver Randall Crutcher Osbaldo Sanchez - Oz joins First State Bank wi…