Boys Town National Research Hospital Welcomes a New Pediatric Surgeon Melissa Suh, M.D., joined the Pediatric General and Thoracic Surgery team at Boys Town National Research Hospital. She is seeing patients at the Pacific Street and Downtown Clinic locations. Dr. Suh received her medical degree from Saint Louis School of Medicine and completed her surgical residency at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, during which, she completed two years of research in vascular surgery, as well as a fellowship in pediatric surgery at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Children's Hospital in Omaha, NE. Dr. Suh is certified in the use of the da Vinci� surgical robot and will be using this skillset to advance the use of robotic surgery and to improve pediatric patient care for Boys Town Hospital patients. "I came to Omaha almost a decade ago to start my training and never thought I would end up working here," Dr. Suh said. "But there is something about the city and the people in this community that draws you in. I am so glad that I get to continue to be a part of this community and get to help take care of the children here."