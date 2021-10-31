 Skip to main content
Boys Town National Research Hospital Welcomes New Neurologist Matias Lopez Chacon, M.D., has joined the Boys Town Pediatric Neuroscience group. Dr. Lopez Chacon received his medical degree from Pontificia Universidad Cat�lica del Ecuador School of Medicine in Quito, Ecuador. He completed his Pediatric Neurology Residency at Ann and Robert Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago and then went onto completing a Fellowship in Pediatric Neuromuscular Medicine at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Early diagnosis is critical, according to Dr. Lopez Chacon,. Nebraska's only fellowship-trained pediatric neuromuscular specialist. "The discovery of new medications for previously untreatable diseases motivates me to give my every effort to the best care for children. "It's vital that we establish a connection with children and their families for the lifetime journey of health and healing we'll have together," he said.

