Boys Town National Research Hospital
Boys Town National Research Hospital

Boys Town National Research Hospital

Three Pediatric Neurologists Join Boys Town National Research Hospital Valeria Naranjo, M.D. Madhav Bandatmakur, M.D. Dinesh Lulla, M.D. Boys Town National Research Hospital is pleased to welcome three pediatric neurologists to the neuroscience team across two clinic locations: Boys Town Pacific Street Clinic, 14080 Hospital Road (Boys Town Campus) and Downtown Clinic, 555 North 30th Street. Valeria Naranjo, M.D., is a pediatric neurologist with a special interest in neurodevelopmental disorders in children. She received her medical degree from Pontificia Universidad Cat�lica del Ecuador in Quito, Ecuador and completed her pediatric residency at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, KY. She completed a child neurology fellowship at the University of Kentucky. Madhav Bandatmakur, M.D., is a pediatric neurologist and joins Boys Town Hospital from Children's Hospital of Michigan, Detroit Medical Center, Wayne State University where he completed his pediatric and pediatric neurology residency and served as chief resident and chief educational officer for the pediatrics department. He received his medical degree from Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam, India. Dinesh Lulla, M.D., is a pediatric neurologist with special interest in neurogenetics. He joins Boys Town Hospital from Children's Hospital of Michigan, Detroit Medical Center, Wayne State University where he completed his pediatric and pediatric neurology residency and served as chief resident for the child neurology department. He received his medical degree at National Medical College, Nair Hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

