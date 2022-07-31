 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Town National Research Hospital

New Physician joins Boys Town National Research Hospital Boys Town Child and Adolescent Psychiatry is pleased to announce the addition of Yon Chong, M.D., MPH, MBA, to Omaha's largest child behavioral health and psychiatry team. Boys Town National Research Hospital is fortunate to be adding Dr. Chong to meet the growing demand for behavioral health. Dr. Chong received her medical degree from St. George's School of Medicine in Grenada, WI. She completed both her psychiatry residency and child psychiatry fellowship at Creighton University/University of Nebraska Medical Center. Dr. Chong will be working with children and families at Boys Town Maple Street Clinic, located at 168th and Maple Street.

