Boys Town National Research Hospital Welcomes Two Child Psychiatrists Boys Town National Research Hospital is pleased to announce Tyler Curry, D.O., and Jacob Tooley, D.O., M.S. have joined our Child and Adolescent Psychiatry team. Boys Town Child and Adolescent Psychiatry has grown to a team of 10 physicians and advanced practitioners who specialize in the behavioral, developmental and mental health care of children and adolescents. Child and Adolescent Psychiatry is located within or next to every Boys Town Pediatrics clinic to make accessing this care more convenient for children and families. Tyler Curry, D.O. - Dr. Curry completed his child/adolescent psychiatry fellowship and residency through Creighton University, School of Medicine and the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, NE. He received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine Degree from Midwestern University, Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine in Glendale, AZ. Jacob Tooley, D.O., MS - Dr. Tooley has a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine and a Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences in Kansas City, Missouri. He has completed his general psychiatry residency and child/adolescent psychiatry fellowship through Creighton University, School of Medicine and the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Dr. Jacob Tooley is accepting new patients at two of Boys Town's outpatient psychiatry clinics, located at 7205 W. Center Road and 14092 Brookhouser Road on Boys Town campus (139th & Pacific Street). Dr. Tyler Curry and Dr. Tooley are both seeing patients at the Boys Town Psychiatric Inpatient Center.
