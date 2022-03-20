 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boys Town National Research Hospital

  • 0
Boys Town National Research Hospital

Boys Town National Research Hospital Welcomes New Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgeon Layne Jenson, M.D., MBA, has joined the pediatric orthopaedic team at Boys Town National Research Hospital. He is seeing patients at the Pacific Street clinic location. "I treat the full spectrum of pediatric orthopaedic problems, but I am especially interested in helping children with sports injuries, limb deformities and spinal deformity," noted Dr. Jenson. A graduate of Texas Tech University School of Medicine, with an M.D. and a Master of Business Administration, Dr. Layne Jenson specialized in orthopaedic surgery during his residency at Texas Tech University Health Science Center, Lubbock, Texas. He then held the Ryerson Fellowship in Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery at Children's Memorial Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. Being certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgeons, a fellow with the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and a member of the Pediatric Orthopaedic Society of North America, Dr. Jenson is well prepared to bring his expertise to the mission at Boys Town. "In my specialty, life-changing care is all about restoring function," said Dr. Jenson. "Our Boys Town patients have trouble doing what they want to do, sometimes because of injury, sometimes because of deformity or some other dysfunction. We have tools to correct those problems and restore their ability to move and play and live how they want to."

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Colliers Nebraska

Colliers Nebraska

Colliers Nebraska Announces 2021 Awards and Promotions Charles McNeil Jeffrey Wyatt Ed Fleming Chris Mensinger Kristi Andersen Nathan Greteman…

First Nebraska Trust Company

First Nebraska Trust Company

FIRST NEBRASKA TRUST COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT Jaime Hemmerling Brandi Novosad Luke Paladino Dominique Brown VP & Trust Officer VP & Trust …

Watch Now: Related Video

Deferring on your student loans could impact your credit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert