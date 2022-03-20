Boys Town National Research Hospital Welcomes New Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgeon Layne Jenson, M.D., MBA, has joined the pediatric orthopaedic team at Boys Town National Research Hospital. He is seeing patients at the Pacific Street clinic location. "I treat the full spectrum of pediatric orthopaedic problems, but I am especially interested in helping children with sports injuries, limb deformities and spinal deformity," noted Dr. Jenson. A graduate of Texas Tech University School of Medicine, with an M.D. and a Master of Business Administration, Dr. Layne Jenson specialized in orthopaedic surgery during his residency at Texas Tech University Health Science Center, Lubbock, Texas. He then held the Ryerson Fellowship in Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery at Children's Memorial Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. Being certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgeons, a fellow with the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and a member of the Pediatric Orthopaedic Society of North America, Dr. Jenson is well prepared to bring his expertise to the mission at Boys Town. "In my specialty, life-changing care is all about restoring function," said Dr. Jenson. "Our Boys Town patients have trouble doing what they want to do, sometimes because of injury, sometimes because of deformity or some other dysfunction. We have tools to correct those problems and restore their ability to move and play and live how they want to."