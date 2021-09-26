Boys Town National Research Hospital Appoints New Chief Medical Officer and VP of Medical Affairs Boys Town is pleased to announce Deepak Madhavan, M.D., MBA, as Chief Medical Officer and VP of Medical Affairs at Boys Town Hospital. Dr. Madhavan joined Boys Town Hospital as the Executive Medical Director of Pediatric Neuroscience in May 2019. Over the past two years, he has worked to create the largest, most comprehensive pediatric neuroscience program in the area. "Dr. Madhavan's dedication to Boys Town's mission is inspiring," said Jason Bruce, M.D., Executive Vice President of Healthcare and Director of Boys Town Hospital and Clinics. "His vision, strategy and expertise will help guide Boys Town Hospital to the next level in the region, bringing life-changing care and hope to more children and families." Dr. Madhavan will continue his operational and leadership involvement in the pediatric neuroscience program. Prior to joining Boys Town Hospital, Dr. Madhavan was the Director of the Nebraska Comprehensive Epilepsy Program at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He is board certified in neurology and epilepsy. He received his medical degree from UNMC and completed his neurology residency at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He completed fellowships in clinical neurophysiology and in epilepsy, both at New York University.