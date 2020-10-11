 Skip to main content
Jason Bruce, M.D., Appointed Boys Town Chief Medical Officer Boys Town is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Bruce, M.D., to the position of Chief Medical Officer at Boys Town National Research Hospital and Clinics, effective Oct. 1, 2020. Since joining Boys Town Pediatrics in 2006, Dr. Bruce has held the positions of Pediatric Practice Leader, Medical Director of Same Day Pediatrics and most recently, Associate Medical Director for Primary Care. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, his leadership while working with Incident Command has played a key role in maintaining the highest quality of care at Boys Town Medical Clinics. "Boys Town Hospital has seen tremendous growth in services and the number of patients we serve - most recently with the addition of higher levels of hospital care and pediatric neuroscience," said Edward Kolb, M.D., MBA, Executive Vice President of Health Care and Director of Boys Town National Research Hospital and Medical Clinics. "Dr. Bruce's leadership and attention to patient-centered care will help lead Boys Town Hospital as we continue to expand to serve more patients and families." As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Bruce will oversee the quality and safety of patient care delivered by medical staff. He will help lead the hospital and clinics in strategic planning, recruit and retain doctors and providers and oversee the operations of medical staff and patient services. Dr. Bruce was awarded his Doctor of Medicine degree from the Creighton University School of Medicine. He completed residency training at the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin in affiliation with the Medical College of Wisconsin. He is board certified in pediatrics and is a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. He is part Hawaiian and a proud graduate of the Kamehameha Schools. As a bilingual physician (English and Spanish), he enjoys caring for a diverse patient population.

