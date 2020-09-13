Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Boys Town National Research Hospital Announces New Physician Kathy Schall, M.D., joins Boys Town Pediatric General and Thoracic Surgery. She received her medical degree at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and completed her general surgery residency at the University of Utah Affiliated Hospitals in Salt Lake City, UT. Dr. Schall completed a pediatric surgery fellowship at Phoenix Children's Hospital, as well as a research fellowship in short bowel syndrome at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Her clinic is located at Boys Town National Research Hospital on the Boys Town Campus.