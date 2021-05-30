BRIDGES TRUST Nick Wilwerding Bridges Trust is pleased to announce the promotion ofNick Wilwerding to Executive Vice President of Bridges Trust. In this position, Wilwerding will be responsible for the development of client solutions and strategies to achieve Bridges Trust's growth goals by working closely with the Firm's Relationship Management team. Wilwerding's passion, character, and willingness to evolve fosters the influence and development of an astute understanding of client needs and motivations and will align the team around the goal of value creation. To date, Wilwerding and the Relationship Management team have helped grow the Firm's assets under management to over $7.8 Billion. Wilwerding will continue to champion the longstanding Bridges Trust culture of delivering customized investment, trust, family office and philanthropy solutions along with exceptional client service. Nick has served as Senior Vice President and Relationship Manager since joining the Firm in 2018. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA�) charterholder and a Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy (CAP�) with over 15 years of industry experience that enables him to bring great value and influence to the team at Bridges Trust. Wilwerding received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska. Before joining Bridges Trust, Wilwerding served as President of Westwood Trust-Omaha from March 2017 to January 2018. Wilwerding began his investment industry career in 2006 as an analyst for McCarthy Group Advisors, LLC and served as a structured securities intern with Mutual of Omaha from May 2004 to January 2006. Wilwerding currently serves as an Investment Committee member of the Creighton University Endowment and volunteers with Jesuit Partnership Council of Omaha, TeamMates Mentoring Program, AKSARBEN Foundation Floor Committee, and St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church and School. ABOUT BRIDGES TRUST Bridges Trust is a privately-owned trust and wealth management firm providing comprehensive trust, wealth management, family office, and strategic planning services for a growing client base of successful individuals, ultra-affluent families, institutions, endowments and foundations, business owners, and corporations. Our experienced team of professionals in investments, trusts, and philanthropy are dedicated to helping our clients develop and implement innovative and effective strategies to preserve and maximize their wealth across generations. Learn more by visiting www.bridgestrust.com.