BRETT LINDSTROM JOINS BRIDGES TRUST Bridges Trust, a privately owned wealth management firm, is proud to announce and welcome Brett Lindstrom as Senior Vice President and Relationship Manager. Brett brings over 18 years of wealth management experience to the firm. His responsibilities will include client relationship management, business development and aligning family and business interests around wealth-building goals and strategies. Brett shares, "I am excited for the opportunity to join Bridges Trust, a team that shares my commitment to serving the community, building meaningful relationships, and pursuing excellence in what they do." In addition to his successful career in wealth management, Brett served as a Nebraska State Senator from 2014 and will conclude his service at the end of the 2021-2022 legislature. Brett held various roles throughout his accomplished senatorial career including but not limited to Chairman and Vice Chairman of Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee, Chairman of Tribal Relations Committee, Vice Chair of Revenue Committee, Vice Chair of Retirement Systems Committee, and he served on several economic development subcommittees during his service to Nebraskans. One of Brett's key legislative accomplishments included his work helping to end the tax on Social Security income, impacting 325,000 Nebraskans. "I look forward to bringing the perspective I have gained serving in the Unicameral and engaging with business and community leaders across the state of Nebraska to help Bridges Trust continue to provide its clients build to suit solutions with a driven commitment to service," said Brett. Bridges Trust has approximately $8 billion of assets under management, 65 employees, and over 700 client relationships. The Firm attributes its growth to the talent of its employees and their dedication to serving clients. The Firm believes that the addition of Brett and other talented professionals to Bridges Trust will be instrumental in furthering its goals to provide exceptional investment management and service to its clients while having a positive impact on the broader community. Bridges Trust is a privately-owned trust and wealth management firm representing independent services provided by Bridges Trust Company, Bridges Trust Company of South Dakota, and Bridges Investment Management. They provide trust, wealth management, family office, philanthropy, and strategic planning services for a growing client base of successful individuals and families, endowments and foundations, business owners, and corporations.