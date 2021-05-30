Bruning Law Group Expands Legal Practice Bruning Law Group, LLC is growing its legal practice with the recent election of Blake E. Johnson as Partner and hiring of Claire Allen as an Associate. Blake E. Johnson specializes in commercial litigation and regulatory licensure and investigations. He also represents clients in real estate transactions, business formation and strategic planning. "We are delighted to have Blake become a Partner with the firm," said Managing Partner Jon Bruning. "Blake worked on multiple complex legal matters at the Nebraska Attorney General's Office. As our legal practice grew, we knew Blake was a critical component to the team." Blake is originally from North Bend, Nebraska and now lives in Lincoln with his wife and two children. He is a member of the Real Estate, Probate, and Trust Law Section of the Nebraska Bar Association. Claire Allen joined the firm as an associate in 2020 following clerkships at the Nebraska Attorney General's Office and the Seward County Attorney's Office. She earned her law degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law and graduated magna cum laude from Northwest Missouri State where she majored in Political Science and minored in Spanish and Criminal Justice. Allen specializes in business planning, municipal law, and public procurement. She is originally from Crete, Nebraska, and currently resides in Lincoln with her fianc�, Ryne. Founded in 2015, Bruning Law Group has quickly emerged as one of the country's best boutique law firms representing an elite client list. Bruning Law Group's client roster currently includes fifteen Fortune 100 Companies and nearly fifty Fortune 500 companies. Jon Bruning served as Nebraska's Attorney General for 12 years and now leads a highly qualified legal team representing a broad array of individual, business, and governmental clients to address complex issues, particularly in the government and regulatory realm. The firm specializes in strategic business consulting, regulatory compliance and investigations, and government procurement.