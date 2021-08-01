 Skip to main content
Burnett Wilson Law, LLP
Burnett Wilson Law, LLP

Burnett Wilson Law, LLP We are excited to let you know Carlson & Burnett is changing its name to Burnett Wilson Law, LLP New name, same great firm! We continue to offer the same high level of service we have since the firm was founded in 2008. The firm remains focused on estate planning, elder law, probate and trust administration, family law, business planning and personal injury. We have a team of twelve attorneys with expertise in each of these areas: Anne Burnett Joe Risko Matt McKeever Steve Schmidt Andy Wilson DeAna Shaffer Terry White Adam Wintz Karen Nelson Charlie Grimes David Thompson T.W. Huntington We are conveniently located in our existing office at 17525 Arbor Street, Omaha, NE 68130, burnettwilsonlaw.com, 402-934-5500

