Burnett Wilson Law, LLP We are excited to let you know Carlson & Burnett is changing its name to Burnett Wilson Law, LLP New name, same great firm! We continue to offer the same high level of service we have since the firm was founded in 2008. The firm remains focused on estate planning, elder law, probate and trust administration, family law, business planning and personal injury. We have a team of twelve attorneys with expertise in each of these areas: Anne Burnett Joe Risko Matt McKeever Steve Schmidt Andy Wilson DeAna Shaffer Terry White Adam Wintz Karen Nelson Charlie Grimes David Thompson T.W. Huntington We are conveniently located in our existing office at 17525 Arbor Street, Omaha, NE 68130, burnettwilsonlaw.com, 402-934-5500
Burnett Wilson Law, LLP
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carnes Promoted to Pinnacle Bank Assistant Vice President Pinnacle Bank recently promoted Kara Carnes to Assistant Vice President and Assistan…
Shanna Stofer Is Newest Member of Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Executive Team Shanna Stofer, PharmD, a key player in the opening of the…
Dornan Law Team Continues Growth with New Partners, Associates Rodney Dahlquist Kristen Fearnow Taylor Renfro Jacob Newman Marcus Sladek With …
Visiting Nurse Association announces new board appointment and leadership promotion Bill T. Foley Sandy Spicciati, BSN Visiting Nurse Associat…
Omaha-Based Ad Agency Turns Growth Mindset Inward To support the needs of its expanding client roster, strategic marketing and advertising fir…
Omaha National Promotes Mason Perry to Director of Sales and Marketing Omaha National Insurance Company, a technology-enabled company providin…
Dvorak Law Group Welcomes Ellen P. Prochaska Dvorak Law Group is pleased to welcome Ellen P. Prochaska to the firm's Litigation and Trial Prac…
Swanson Russell Promotes Six in Lincoln and Omaha Offices Meghan Wiedeburg Matt Anderson Laura Duensing Kaylee Minnick Chloe King Megan Bird S…
BAILEY LAUERMAN ADDS LEADERSHIP POSITIONS AND HEADCOUNT AS A RESULT OF CONTINUED GROWTH Jessica Jarosh Megan Storm Aaron Jarosh Emily Mazurek …
Fort Street Veterinarian Fort Street Veterinarian, located on the corner of 144th and Fort Street in Northwest Omaha, is excited to announce t…