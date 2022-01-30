Burnett Wilson Law, LLP Tyler J. Grevengoed Daniel P. Bost The Omaha firm of Burnett Wilson Law, LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Tyler J. Grevengoed and Daniel P. Bost as associates. Both attorneys will be part of the firm's estate planning team, and Tyler will also work with the litigation team. Tyler obtained his Bachelor of Science from the University of South Dakota in 2012 and his Juris Doctor from Creighton University School of Law in 2015. Tyler will be working in the firm's Omaha office as well as its temporary Council Bluffs office. Prior to joining Burnett Wilson, Tyler gained broad experience as an assistant county attorney, working in a private firm, and operating his own solo practice. Tyler will provide clients with valuable assistance in the areas of estate planning, guardianships and conservatorships, and probate, while also handling litigation matters related to landlord/tenant law, bankruptcy, and other areas. Tyler is currently admitted to the bar in Iowa. Dan obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree, magna cum laude, from Creighton University in 2015 and his Juris Doctor from Creighton University School of Law in 2020. Prior to joining Burnett Wilson, Dan clerked in a mid-size local firm, for a federal judge in the District of Nebraska, and in the civil division of the county attorney's office. Dan has chosen to develop expertise in the area of estate planning because of the opportunities it provides to work with individuals and families and build long-term client relationships. Dan is admitted to the Nebraska bar and the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska. The ten attorneys of Burnett Wilson Law, LLP are committed to serving clients across a range of practice areas, including estate planning, elder law, trust and estate administration, personal injury, family law, business planning and general litigation. We provide expertise and empathy to help our clients face life's challenges and reach their goals. For more information about Burnett Wilson Law, LLP, visit www.burnettwilsonlaw.com.