Burnett Wilson Law, LLP

Burnett Wilson Law, LLP

Burnett Wilson Law, LLP The Omaha firm of Burnett Wilson Law , LLP is pleased to announce the addition of James N. Scarff, II as an associate. James was born and raised in Jackson, Mississippi. He graduated from Millsaps College, where he received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Business Administration. In 2008, he earned his Juris Doctor from Mississippi College School of Law. After graduating in the top quarter of his class, he joined The Penton Law Firm in Bogalusa, Louisiana, where he practiced mass tort litigation and was responsible for over $400 million in settlements. In 2009, James moved back to Jackson and started a solo practice focused on personal injury, family law, DUIs, criminal defense, and business transactions. In 2012 he joined The McRae Law Firm, PLLC, where he drafted appellate briefs for cases before the Mississippi Supreme Court as well as the district courts in the Northern and Southern Districts of Mississippi. James moved to Omaha in 2017 to join his new wife. Before joining Burnett Wilson, he practiced at a local firm where he focused on criminal defense, personal injury, DUIs and family law. James will have a similarly diverse practice at Burnett Wilson, where he will be part of the general litigation team with a particular focus on personal injury. The eleven attorneys of Burnett Wilson Law, LLP are committed to serving clients across a range of practice areas, including estate planning, elder law, trust and estate administration, personal injury, family law, business planning and general litigation. We provide expertise and empathy to help our clients face life's challenges and reach their goals. For more information about Burnett Wilson Law, LLP, visit burnettwilsonlaw.com.

