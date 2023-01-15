Carlson & Blakeman, LLP is pleased to announce Matthew Wurstner has been promoted to partner with the firm effective January 1, 2023. Matthew Wurstner Megan Canfield Matthew has spent his entire legal career practicing with firm founders Darren Carlson and Clete Blakeman. Matthew's practice is focused on Estate Planning, Probate and Trust Administration, Business Law, and Real Estate. Matthew graduated magna cum laude from the University of Nebraska Omaha (B.A.) and magna cum laude (4th in his class) from Creighton University School of Law (J.D.) in 2018. Carlson & Blakeman, LLP is also pleased to announce that Megan Canfield joined the firm as an Associate Attorney. Megan graduated with a B.A. from Nebraska Wesleyan in 2019 with dual majors in mathematics and religion and was a member of the golf and swimming teams. Megan attended law school at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, graduating with a J.D. in 2022. Megan will join the Carlson & Blakeman Estate Planning team. To learn more about the firm please visit carlsonblakeman.com