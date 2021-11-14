Carlson & Blakeman, LLP Stephen P. Schmidt Adam J. Wintz Allison J. Heimes Andrea A. Montoya Matthew Wurstner Carlson & Blakeman, LLP law firm with its main office in downtown Omaha and a satellite office in West Omaha is pleased to announce the addition of five new associates to the firm: Stephen P. Schmidt, Adam J. Wintz, Allison J. Heimes, Andrea A. Montoya, and Matthew Wurstner. Stephen P. Schmidt graduated from Grace University (B.S.) in 1988 and Creighton University School of Law (J.D., cum laude) in 1991. Steve has over 25 years' experience in estate planning and over 15 years' experience in asset protection and Medicaid planning. Steve's focus will be estate planning, asset protection planning and Medicaid Planning. Adam J. Wintz graduated from Arizona State (B.A.) in 2004 and Whittier Law School (J.D., summa cum laude) in 2008. Adam has worked as a trust officer with a bank and has been in private practice doing estate planning for his clients. Adam's focus is on estate planning, probate, and trust administration, Medicaid planning, guardianships/conservatorships, and estate/trust litigation. Allison J. Heimes graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha (B.A.), Creighton University (M.S. - Government) and Creighton University School of Law (J.D.) in 2016. Allison represents her clients in all facets of Immigration and criminal law matters. Andrea A. Montoya graduated from Creighton University (B.A.) in 2000, Creighton University School of Law (J.D., magna cum laude) in 2008, and Middlebury Institute of International Studies (DPMI) Certificate in 2018. Andrea's focus is on litigation matters involving personal injury, worker's compensation, and estate/trust litigation. Matthew J. Wurstner graduated magna cum laude University of Nebraska Omaha (B.A.) and magna cum laude (4th in his class) from Creighton University School of Law (J.D.) in 2018. Matthew's practice focuses on probate / trust administration, business, and real estate.