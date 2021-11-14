Carlson & Blakeman, LLP Stephen P. Schmidt Adam J. Wintz Allison J. Heimes Andrea A. Montoya Matthew Wurstner Carlson & Blakeman, LLP law firm with its main office in downtown Omaha and a satellite office in West Omaha is pleased to announce the addition of five new associates to the firm: Stephen P. Schmidt, Adam J. Wintz, Allison J. Heimes, Andrea A. Montoya, and Matthew Wurstner. Stephen P. Schmidt graduated from Grace University (B.S.) in 1988 and Creighton University School of Law (J.D., cum laude) in 1991. Steve has over 25 years' experience in estate planning and over 15 years' experience in asset protection and Medicaid planning. Steve's focus will be estate planning, asset protection planning and Medicaid Planning. Adam J. Wintz graduated from Arizona State (B.A.) in 2004 and Whittier Law School (J.D., summa cum laude) in 2008. Adam has worked as a trust officer with a bank and has been in private practice doing estate planning for his clients. Adam's focus is on estate planning, probate, and trust administration, Medicaid planning, guardianships/conservatorships, and estate/trust litigation. Allison J. Heimes graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha (B.A.), Creighton University (M.S. - Government) and Creighton University School of Law (J.D.) in 2016. Allison represents her clients in all facets of Immigration and criminal law matters. Andrea A. Montoya graduated from Creighton University (B.A.) in 2000, Creighton University School of Law (J.D., magna cum laude) in 2008, and Middlebury Institute of International Studies (DPMI) Certificate in 2018. Andrea's focus is on litigation matters involving personal injury, worker's compensation, and estate/trust litigation. Matthew J. Wurstner graduated magna cum laude University of Nebraska Omaha (B.A.) and magna cum laude (4th in his class) from Creighton University School of Law (J.D.) in 2018. Matthew's practice focuses on probate / trust administration, business, and real estate.
Carlson & Blakeman, LLP
Related to this story
Most Popular
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK ANNOUNCES NEW BRANCH MANAGER IN COUNCIL BLUFFS Security National Bank is pleased to announce Nikki Alford as assistant …
FNBO Names Trilli to Lead New Commercial Payments Organization First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) has named Tammy Trilli Senior Vice Presiden…
Tara Benson named Assurity Vice President, Operations Tara Benson, FSA, MAAA, has been promoted to Assurity Vice President, Operations. For th…
Farmers National Company Names New President, Clayton Becker Farmers National Company, the nation's leading landowner services company, is ple…
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK APPOINTS DIRECTOR OF CREDIT ADMINISTRATION Security National Bank of Omaha is pleased to announce that Jarryd Israel ha…
Northwest Bank Aaron Gilson Katey Lenczowski John Bothof, President of Northwest Bank in Omaha is pleased to announce Aaron Gilson as Commerci…
Boys Town National Research Hospital Welcomes a New Pediatric Neurologist Gisela Moreira Eyng, M.D., has joined the pediatric neurology team a…
Swanson Russell Hires Eight in Lincoln and Omaha Offices Dakotah Hicks Jenna Baird Sarah Carritt Lindsay Elting Blake Haley Cassie Sleicher Mi…
CATHERINE FRENCH MCGILL, DENISE NATALI-PAINE, S. SCOTT MOORE, AND SHAWN OSWALD JOIN THE SALVATION ARMY OF OMAHA'S ADVISORY BOARD Catherine Fre…
Baird Holm LLP Welcomes Six New Associates to the Firm Sapphire M. Andersen Jennifer L. Hiatt Thomas R. Norvell Tristin S. Taylor Emily S. Tos…