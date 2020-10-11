 Skip to main content
Carlson & Burnett, LLP
Carlson & Burnett, LLP

Carlson & Burnett, LLP

Carlson & Burnett, LLP The law firm of Carlson & Burnett, LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Ellen Prochaska as an associate. Ellen was born and raised in Blair, Nebraska. She graduated from Creighton University in 2017 with a Bachelor of Science in mathematics and obtained her J.D. from Creighton University School of Law, graduating cum laude, in 2020. Ellen will be a member of the firm's litigation team. Her practice will focus on general litigation, personal injury, and family law. Ellen participated in several international programs while in law school, including studying international human rights in Florence, Italy and interning at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands. Ellen received an award from Creighton UniversitySchool of Law for Outstanding Pro-Bono Service as a second-year student. Ellen stays involved with her community by volunteering as a Chapter Advisor for the Creighton chapter of the sorority Alpha Phi.

