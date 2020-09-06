Carlson & Burnett, LLP Julia Cryne Allison Heimes The law firm of Carlson & Burnett, LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Julia Cryne as a partner and Allison Heimes as an associate. Julia will work at the firm's downtown office, while Allison will be working out of the firm's West Omaha office. Both attorneys practice in the area of immigration law. Julia grew up in Omaha, Nebraska. She earned her Associate of Arts degree from Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri in 2005 and her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Minnesota in 2007. She attended law school at the University of Oklahoma College of Law, earning her Juris Doctorate as well as a Special Certificate in Indian Law in 2010. Julia's practice focuses exclusively on immigration, including immigration family-based petitions, immigrant employment, work permits, citizenship and international adoptions. She is fluent in Spanish. Her community activities include volunteering for the American Immigration Lawyers Association's Military Assistance Program, serving active-duty service people, veterans and their families with immigration matters. She also volunteers with the Refugee Empowerment Center, helping refugee families adjust to life in the U.S. Allison grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska and currently lives in Elkhorn. She earned her B.A. in Political Science from the University of Nebraska-Omaha in 2012, and she earned a Master of Science degree in Government Organization and Leadership as well as her Juris Doctorate from Creighton University in 2016. Allison's practice focuses on immigration, with particular expertise in removal defense, including cancellation of removal, asylum requests, and relief under the Convention Against Torture and the Violence Against Women Act. Allison also practices in the area of criminal defense, including misdemeanor and felony offenses, traffic violations and DUI/OWI/OUI. Her community activities include volunteering for the Kim Foundation and Honor and Remember. The attorneys of Carlson & Burnett, LLP are committed to serving clients across a range of practice areas, including estate planning, elder law, family law, immigration, personal injury and criminal defense. With nineteen attorneys and offices in West Omaha as well as downtown, Carlson & Burnett strives to be a "friend of the family," providing expertise and empathy to help our clients face life's challenges and reach their goals.
