CCS Presentation Systems CCS Presentation Systems is proud to announce the promotion of Zach Potter, Director of Sales, to the title of Managing Principal. Zach will now have Operations, Service, Design/ Engineering, and Integration, along with Sales reporting directly to him. Ed Pullen, President of CCS states, "Zach has earned the trust and respect of not only our clients, but the entire CCS organization." We are proud of Zach's time and dedication to our organization and his vision of growth and excellence into the future of CCS Presentation Systems within Nebraska and Iowa."Outside of the office, Zach is a dedicated husband and father of three children with his wife, Tyeler. Zach is involved in the Omaha community with his church, The Ronald McDonald House, Aksarben Foundation Floor Committee and Youth Sports Coach. CCS is a leading provider of audio video solutions serving education, corporate, and government sectors throughout the United States.

