Central States Health & Life Co. of Omaha (CSO) Central States Health & Life Co. of Omaha (CSO) is pleased to announce Jill M. Burns, F.S.A., M.A.A.A., has been named Vice President and Chief Actuary. Burns joined CSO's actuarial department in 2013 and most recently held the position of 2nd Vice President, Product Actuary. In her new capacity, Burns leads the actuarial department, managing product pricing, experience analysis, financial projections, and valuation. Prior to joining CSO, she held executive level positions with Medico Insurance Company and Mutual of Omaha. Burns became a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries in 2001 and has been a member of the American Academy of Actuaries since 2000. CSO is a mutually owned insurance company with nearly 90 years of successful business practice. CSO possesses an exceptionally strong financial base and in 2020, CSO and its subsidiaries, Censtat Life Assurance Company and Censtat Casualty Company, were assigned an A.M. Best Financial Strength credit rating of A- (Excellent). CSO has a diversified product portfolio with a common focus to serve its accounts, policyholders and agents with the highest level of service. For more information, visit www.cso.com.
