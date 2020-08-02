You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CFA Society of Nebraska
0 comments

CFA Society of Nebraska

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

CFA Society of Nebraska Announces 2020-21 Officers and Directors CFA Society of Nebraska is pleased to announce that David H. Craft, CFA with Wells Fargo Private Bank has been elected to serve as the organization's president for the 2020-21 term. In addition, the following individuals have been elected to serve on the organization's board for the same term: Vice President - Michael R. Gatliff, CFA, Ameritas Investment Partners; Secretary - Clinton T. Rushing, CFA, D.A. Davidson & Co.; Treasurer Nicholas J. Nevole, CFA, Tributary Capital Management; Past President Damian L. Howard, CFA, Security National Bank; Director Randy D. Jorgensen, CFA, Creighton University; Director Lee R. Martin, CFA, Mutual of Omaha Companies; Director Reem Rawashdeh, CFA, Ludacka Wealth Partners; Director J.J. Schenkelberg, CFA, Schenkelberg Investments, LLC. The CFA Society of Nebraska is an association of local investment professionals consisting of portfolio managers, security analysts, investment advisors, and other financial professionals. Our mission is to engage, empower and lead the local investment community by promoting the highest standards of ethics and professional excellence for the benefit of all. As a member of CFA Institute, our society connects members to a global network of investment professionals.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Security National Bank
Inside Business

Security National Bank

Security National Bank Promotes Two to Senior Vice President Jim Huerter Madeline Moyer Security National Bank is pleased to announce the prom…

Colliers International
Inside Business

Colliers International

Colliers International Promotes Kristi Andersen and Recruits Dave Ulferts Kristi Andersen Dave Ulferts The Omaha office of Colliers Internatio…

Cobalt Credit Union
Inside Business

Cobalt Credit Union

Cobalt Credit Union Appoints Brian Pickering to Vice President of Marketing Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Bria…

Smith Kroeger
Inside Business

Smith Kroeger

Smith Kroeger Michael Guill Annie Bradford David Klemencic Angela Snodgrass Rose Landaverde Erin Martinez Mike Meehan Kayla Eggenberg Smith Kr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News