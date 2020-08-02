CFA Society of Nebraska Announces 2020-21 Officers and Directors CFA Society of Nebraska is pleased to announce that David H. Craft, CFA with Wells Fargo Private Bank has been elected to serve as the organization's president for the 2020-21 term. In addition, the following individuals have been elected to serve on the organization's board for the same term: Vice President - Michael R. Gatliff, CFA, Ameritas Investment Partners; Secretary - Clinton T. Rushing, CFA, D.A. Davidson & Co.; Treasurer Nicholas J. Nevole, CFA, Tributary Capital Management; Past President Damian L. Howard, CFA, Security National Bank; Director Randy D. Jorgensen, CFA, Creighton University; Director Lee R. Martin, CFA, Mutual of Omaha Companies; Director Reem Rawashdeh, CFA, Ludacka Wealth Partners; Director J.J. Schenkelberg, CFA, Schenkelberg Investments, LLC. The CFA Society of Nebraska is an association of local investment professionals consisting of portfolio managers, security analysts, investment advisors, and other financial professionals. Our mission is to engage, empower and lead the local investment community by promoting the highest standards of ethics and professional excellence for the benefit of all. As a member of CFA Institute, our society connects members to a global network of investment professionals.
