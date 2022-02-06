CFA Society of Nebraska Recognizes Member Milestones CFA Society of Nebraska recognizes and congratulates the following members that have achieved a significant number of consecutive years of professional development in CFA Institute's continuing education program. These individuals have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to the highest standards of competency and ethics, which sets them apart from others in the investment management profession. John H. Conley, CFA 35 consecutive years John H. Conley, CFA, Consultant, is being recognized as one of only a few in the world for completing 35 consecutive years of professional development achievement. Those being recognized for 15 consecutive years are: 15 years Cynthia Shawn Bengtson, CFA, WoodmenLife; Richard A. DeFusco, CFA, University of Nebraska - Lincoln; Paul John Kramper, CFA, Mutual of Omaha Companies; Clinton Thomas Rushing, CFA, D.A. Davidson & Co.; Scott A. Wendt, CFA, First Nebraska Trust Co. Those being recognized for 10 consecutive years are: 10 years Joshua Isaiah Armstrong, CFA, Ameritas Investment Partners; Jacob Michael Day, CFA, WoodmenLife; Jay Jackson Casey Nigh, Sr., CFA, Northern Natural Gas Company; Simona Ioana Oprea, CFA, Tenaska, Inc.; Tyler Schlumpf, CFA, Wells Fargo Private Bank; Emre Unlu, CFA, University of Nebraska - Lincoln. CFA Society of Nebraska is an association of local investment professionals consisting of portfolio managers, security analysts, investment advisors, and other financial professionals. We promote ethical and professional standards within the investment industry, encourage professional development through the CFA Program and continuing education, facilitate the exchange of information and opinions among people within the local investment community and beyond, and work to further the public's understanding of the CFA designation and investment industry. As a member of CFA Institute, our society connects members to a global network of investment professionals. CFA�, CFA Institute� and Chartered Financial Analyst� are registered trademarks of CFA Institute in many countries around the world. CFA Nebraska is the local member society of CFA Institute. www.cfasociety.org/nebraska or www.cfainstitute.org.
