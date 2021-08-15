 Skip to main content
CFA Society of Nebraska Announces 2021-22 Officers and Directors CFA Society of Nebraska is pleased to announce that Michael R. Gatliff, CFA with Ameritas Investment Partners has been elected to serve as the organization's president for the 2021-22 term. In addition, the following individuals have been elected to serve on the organization's board for the same term: Vice President - Clinton T. Rushing, CFA, D.A. Davidson & Co.; Secretary- Nicholas J Nevole, CFA, Tributary Capital Management; Treasurer - Reem Rawashdeh, CFA, Ludacka Wealth Partners; Past President - David H. Craft, CFA, First National Bank of Omaha; Director - Jessie Goodwin, CFA, Ameritas Investment Partners; Director - Randy D. Jorgensen, CFA, Creighton University; Director - Lee R. Martin, CFA, Mutual of Omaha Companies; Director - Sarah F. Murray, CFA, Bridges Trust. The CFA Society of Nebraska is an association of local investment professionals consisting of portfolio managers, security analysts, investment advisors, and other financial professionals. Our mission is to engage, empower and lead the local investment community by promoting the highest standards of ethics and professional excellence for the benefit of all. As a member of CFA Institute, our society connects members to a global network of investment professionals. Learn more online at: www.cfanebraska.org.

